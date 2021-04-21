Posted: Apr 21, 2021 11:14 AMUpdated: Apr 21, 2021 11:14 AM

Ty Loftis

Barnsdall Public Schools invites family members to participate in the Title 1 Virtual Family Night through Friday, April 30th. Barnsdall faculty members have made videos to educate families about math and reading strategies to use at home, along with bullying identification and prevention and college and career readiness.

After watching the videos, Barnsdall Public Schools would like to receive feedback on what you thought of the presentation. You can access these videos on the Barnsdall Public Schools Facebook Page.

The school system also reminds anyone wishing to transfer to Barnsdall Schools in August; open transfers must be completed as soon as possible and returned to Superintendent Jeff Lay. You can call the school at 918-847-2271 to get the needed transfer form.