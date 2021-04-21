Posted: Apr 21, 2021 12:21 PMUpdated: Apr 21, 2021 12:41 PM

Ty Loftis

Tickets for events relating to the Ben Johnson Days in June are on sale now and the schedule of events have been released. Things start on Wednesday, June 16th and run through Sunday, June 20th with the Ben Johnson Memorial Steer Roping Event Finale.

To kick things off that Wednesday, the Ben Johnson Days Invitational Art Show and Sale will start at 6 p.m. at the Constantine Theater in downtown Pawhuska. This will be followed up by an event at 5 p.m. on Thursday that Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash is very excited about.

On Friday, the Buddy Hartness Memorial Steer Roping event steps off at 10 a.m. with the Osage County Cattleman’s Association luncheon taking place at 11 a.m. The Ranch Rodeo will take place at 7 p.m. and a dance will follow later that night.

Early Saturday morning, the Osage County Cattleman’s Association Ranch Tour will take place. Day two of the ranch rodeo will take place later that evening followed by music from Luke Christenson. Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland says this has gotten bigger and better each year.

The Ben Johnson Memorial Steer Roping event will close out the weekend on Sunday afternoon.