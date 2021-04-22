Posted: Apr 22, 2021 8:45 AMUpdated: Apr 22, 2021 8:49 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville City Council is getting set to convene in a special meeting to discuss and take possible action to appoint a Ward 4 City Council Representative.

The meeting will take place on Monday, April 26th, at noon. The Bartlesville City Council will meet in the Council Chamber of City Hall located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue.

This action is being taken to fill former Ward 4 Representative and Vice Mayor Alan Gentges' seat. Gentges resigned to fill the municipal judge position after Judge James Stephen Conatser passed away unexpectedly last December at the age of 72.

To view the full agenda for the special meeting that was released on Thursday morning, click here.