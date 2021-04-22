Posted: Apr 22, 2021 8:56 AMUpdated: Apr 22, 2021 10:07 AM

Tom Davis

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kiwanis members Karen Wilson and Rochelle Wilson brought us up to date on some fun fundraising events planned for the near future.

Wine & Whimsy @ Crossing 2nd is set for Thursday, April 29, 5:30 – 7:30 highlighted with wine tasting and grazing boards. Enjoy a Sommelier guided tour through four specially selected wines with cheese pairings. Music will be provided by Martin & Carlos – The Blues Guys. You can also enter the raffle for wine baskets and there will be an After Party with a special Pomp & Whimsy 75 cocktail. Tickets are $40 and are available on Facebook or bartlesvillekiwanis.org.

Sooner Jr Miniature Golf is opening for the season on Saturday, May 1st. Rochelle Wilson said they will be open weekends – Friday, Saturday, Sunday 6 – 10 pm from May through September. You can book your parties throughout the week by reservation. Prices are listed on Sooner Jr Facebook page. Call 918-977-3400 for more information.

Bartlesville 4th of July Freedom Fest will be on Sunday, July 4th at Sooner Park. Food vendors and a limited number of non-profit organizations will have booths. Entertainment plans are still under discussion with possibly something at the bandshell. Karen Wilson said the Kiwanis have requested a flyover and are hopeful that the request will be approved.