Bartlesville
Posted: Apr 22, 2021 8:56 AMUpdated: Apr 22, 2021 10:07 AM
Kiwanis Events Announced for Spring and Summer
Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Kiwanis members Karen Wilson and Rochelle Wilson brought us up to date on some fun fundraising events planned for the near future.
Wine & Whimsy @ Crossing 2nd is set for Thursday, April 29, 5:30 – 7:30 highlighted with wine tasting and grazing boards. Enjoy a Sommelier guided tour through four specially selected wines with cheese pairings. Music will be provided by Martin & Carlos – The Blues Guys. You can also enter the raffle for wine baskets and there will be an After Party with a special Pomp & Whimsy 75 cocktail. Tickets are $40 and are available on Facebook or bartlesvillekiwanis.org.
Sooner Jr Miniature Golf is opening for the season on Saturday, May 1st. Rochelle Wilson said they will be open weekends – Friday, Saturday, Sunday 6 – 10 pm from May through September. You can book your parties throughout the week by reservation. Prices are listed on Sooner Jr Facebook page. Call 918-977-3400 for more information.
Bartlesville 4th of July Freedom Fest will be on Sunday, July 4th at Sooner Park. Food vendors and a limited number of non-profit organizations will have booths. Entertainment plans are still under discussion with possibly something at the bandshell. Karen Wilson said the Kiwanis have requested a flyover and are hopeful that the request will be approved.
