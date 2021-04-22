Posted: Apr 22, 2021 9:28 AMUpdated: Apr 22, 2021 9:28 AM

Garrett Giles

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge (TCWR) will host their “Paws-In-Pools” online auction to raise funds for their animal residents and future rescues. Supporters can bid beginning at 8:00 a.m. Friday, April 30th through 8:00 p.m. Sunday, May 2nd. A link to participate in the auction can be found here.

The Refuge will celebrate 29 years of rescuing big cats in need on Saturday, May 1st. In the nearly three decades of its existence, TCWR has given a home to hundreds of animals seeking sanctuary from abuse and neglect. The organization is known for giving animals who cannot be released into the wild the opportunity to experience freedom through large natural spaces and an abundant enrichment program.

A favorite form of enrichment for tigers in the summer months is splashing in pools. The early May auction has aptly been named “Paws-In-Pools,” because funds raised can support a special project TCWR is starting: giving each animal an in-ground pool.

Water-loving creatures who find their way to the Refuge currently use stock-tanks to keep cool and engage their natural instincts, with only a few having a permanent in-ground fixture in their living spaces. The Refuge anticipates being able to complete about two pools at a time.

Funds raised can also support the medical care required to keep the Refuge’s animal residents, most of who have chronic illnesses and pain from their past traumas, healthy in order to enjoy their freedom for years to come.

The auction will feature art, gift certificates, and unique pieces that TCWR’s animal residents have had a “paw” in creating. Those wishing to learn more can view the current items here. Additional details can be found on Facebook.

Those wishing to donate an item to the auction can email Miranda Smith at miranda@tcwr.org.