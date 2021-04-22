Posted: Apr 22, 2021 9:56 AMUpdated: Apr 22, 2021 9:56 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners approved a notice of procurement on storm shelter grants for Washington County Emergency Management (WCEM) this week.

WCEM's Eric Ashlock said they've applied for a notice of intent that has been accepted by Oklahoma Emergency Management (OEM). Ashlock said WCEM expects funding to come through for 75 to 100 additional storm shelters for the community. He said people will be able to purchase these storm shelters through the WCEM's grant.

The goal is to get the process up and running within the next month. Ashlock said they'd like to get all the storm shelters done within a year. He said WCEM's interns would help them with in the process.

In the past, Ashlock said WCEM has assisted with roughly 80 to 85 storm shelters. Ashlock said they had applied for 92 storm shelters but gave six back because they were unable to execute those projects.

Commissioner Mitch Antle joined the other commissioners in thanking Ashlock and the WCEM for their efforts. He said it has been a great program for the community.