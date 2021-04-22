Posted: Apr 22, 2021 10:21 AMUpdated: Apr 22, 2021 10:21 AM

Ty Loftis

As of Monday, the Osage Nation Health Center had administered just over 6,100 COVID-19 vaccines. Of that, 38 percent of those patients have received both shots.

They first began administering COVID-19 vaccinations in mid-December and are allowing both Natives and non-Natives to get the shot. On this Saturday, the Osage Nation Health Clinic Bus will be at the Main Street Trunk Show in Fairfax giving out vaccines to anyone over the age of 18 with a photo ID. This service will be free of charge.

Additionally, beginning on Monday and running through Friday, the Osage Nation Health Services Imaging Department will be promoting women to come in and get a mammogram screening during its spring fling for breast cancer awareness. To schedule an appointment, call 918-287-9300.