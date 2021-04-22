Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

Washington County

Posted: Apr 22, 2021 10:22 AMUpdated: Apr 22, 2021 10:22 AM

Wash. Co. Surpluses 16 Pieces of Equipment for Bid

Share on RSS

 

Garrett Giles

16 pieces of equipment in Washington County District 2 were declared as surplus this week.

These items will be up for seal bid. The bids for these items are expected to open on Monday, June 7th.

Commissioner Mitch Antle said all the inventory control numbers are in place as are the identification numbers. Antle said some of dates of acquisition are also in place. He added that some of the equipment is extremely old and they don't know when it was acquired such as a 1969 Caterpillar Dozer.

This process will be advertised. Through the publication, Commissioner Antle said the equipment will be staged for public inspection.

A list of the surplussed equipment can be found below:

  1. 2003 International Dump Truck
  2. 1982 2.5 Ton Service Truck
  3. 2000 John Deere 5410 Tractor
  4. Gradall
  5. 2001 Ingersolrand Vibratory Roller
  6. Mike/Rammer Compactor
  7. 1969 Caterpillar Dozer
  8. 2005 Powermate Gas Compressor
  9. Power Pruner Tree Saw
  10. Skidrill Post Driver
  11. Welding Trailer
  12. Speed Air Compressor
  13. Hot Patcher
  14. John Deere 609 Brush Hog
  15. John Deere CX16 Rotary Cutter
  16. Tire Machine

« Back to News