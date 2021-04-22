Posted: Apr 22, 2021 10:22 AMUpdated: Apr 22, 2021 10:22 AM

Garrett Giles

16 pieces of equipment in Washington County District 2 were declared as surplus this week.

These items will be up for seal bid. The bids for these items are expected to open on Monday, June 7th.

Commissioner Mitch Antle said all the inventory control numbers are in place as are the identification numbers. Antle said some of dates of acquisition are also in place. He added that some of the equipment is extremely old and they don't know when it was acquired such as a 1969 Caterpillar Dozer.

This process will be advertised. Through the publication, Commissioner Antle said the equipment will be staged for public inspection.

A list of the surplussed equipment can be found below: