Posted: Apr 22, 2021 10:50 AMUpdated: Apr 22, 2021 12:39 PM

Garrett Giles

KWON-KYFM-KRIG-KPGM’s My Mom’s Priceless contest will begin on Friday, April 30th.

You can register to win through local businesses, including Price Tower Arts Center & Copper Bar, Bluestem Body, Flowerland, McCoy Jewelers, Truity Credit Union, and Windle’s Rock & Jewelry.

The grand prize drawing will air at 8:00 a.m. Friday, May 7th, on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3 with the runner-up prize to air immediately after. Daily prizes will be awarded weekdays Monday, May 3rd through Thursday, May 6th at 8:00 a.m.

The Grand Prize includes one night at the Inn at Price Tower Arts Center, a Gallery Tour and a Tower Tour for two, a $20 Copper Bar Gift Certificate, a Adaigo Tea Gift Box from Bluestem Body, a Mother's Day Bouquet $100 value from Flowerland, a Gift from McCoy Jewelers, a $50 Gift Card from Truity Credit Union, and a Mothers Ring from Windle's Rock & Jewelery.

The Runner-Up Prize includes one night at the Inn at Price Tower Arts Center, a Gallery Tour and a Tower Tour for two, and a $20 Copper Bard Gift Certificate.

Daily prize winners will receive two passes to a current exhibition and Tower Tour at the Price Tower Arts Center. The will receive a Chicken Soup for the Soul book as well.