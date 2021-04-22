Posted: Apr 22, 2021 1:44 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2021 1:44 PM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners approved a notarized claim form for reimbursement for additional Homestead Exeption for tax year 2020 this week.

Washington County Assessor Todd Mathes said they haven't received any monies back from the Legislature in approximately 19 years. If the Legislature ever retroactively pays Washington County, Mathes said Washington County won't get the monies back if they don't pay for it. He said they file this every year in the hopes that the Legislature will finally fund the amount.

The item was approved on a vote of 3-0.