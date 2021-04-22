News
Bartlesville
Commissioner Antle Talks Expo Center at GCRWC Luncheon
The Green Country Republican Women's Club held its monthly luncheon at Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville on Thursday. Washington County District 1 County Commissioner Mitch Antle was the guest speaker.
Antle talked about about his role and duties as Commissioner. Antle is one of three of the Board of Washington County Commissioners. Among other responsibilities, the Board maintains the Courthouse, County Administration Building,County Health Department, Extension Center, County Fairgrounds and three highway maintenance offices.
The Commissioner was asked about an update on a possible new Expo Center coming to the southern part of Bartlesville, Antle said he had no update since any conversations about the project with any other commission would require a public meeting under open meetings act.
However, Antle did say what he thought of an Expo Center, if approved by voters, which could replace the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey. "I am anxious to see what we can put together through the trust organization by say of capitol campaign. We'll see what the community is willing to put into this project before we get to the project."
