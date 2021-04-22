Posted: Apr 22, 2021 2:11 PMUpdated: Apr 22, 2021 2:16 PM

Tom Davis

The Green Country Republican Women's Club held its monthly luncheon at Hillcrest Country Club in Bartlesville on Thursday. Washington County District 1 County Commissioner Mitch Antle was the guest speaker.

Antle talked about about his role and duties as Commissioner. Antle is one of three of the Board of Washington County Commissioners. Among other responsibilities, the Board maintains the Courthouse, County Administration Building,County Health Department, Extension Center, County Fairgrounds and three highway maintenance offices.

The Commissioner was asked about an update on a possible new Expo Center coming to the southern part of Bartlesville, Antle said he had no update since any conversations about the project with any other commission would require a public meeting under open meetings act.