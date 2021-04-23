Posted: Apr 23, 2021 10:33 AMUpdated: Apr 23, 2021 10:34 AM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma Wesleyan University's (OKWU) Music Program will present a free spring concert on Thursday, April 27 at 7:00 p.m. on campus in Bartlesville.

The concert will feature the OKWU instrumental ensemble (Unchained), a cappella group (Relentless), and chorus (Chorale).

There will be music for everything including fiddle tunes, gospel pieces, hymn arrangements, jazz standards, original choral pieces, and musical theater/pop song hits. A feature of this concert is the multi-movement work by Jackson Berkey entitled "Thoughts and Remembrances" performed by the OKWU Chorale.

OKWU is observing COVID protocols. You're asked to practice social distancing and wear masks while on campus.