Posted: Apr 23, 2021 10:43 AMUpdated: Apr 23, 2021 10:54 AM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford took to the Senate Floor on Thursday to share the concerns he heard from Oklahomans when he traveled around the state over the Easter work period.

Sen. Lankford said he heard time and time again that employers are struggling to reopen because former employees make more money on unemployment than they make working. He said he heard it from every single town that he went to from employers in every single place, that they cannot compete with what the government is just mailing to people for staying at home.

Sen. Lankford says some businesses are forced to operate within limited hours or keep their doors closed all together. He called for a dialogue to fix this issue so Oklahoman businesses can open their doors.

You can watch Sen. Lankford's full address below: