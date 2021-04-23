Posted: Apr 23, 2021 10:55 AMUpdated: Apr 23, 2021 10:55 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska and Bartlesville Public School system have lifted the mask mandate, no longer requiring students to wear masks on campus. An Executive Order signed by President Joe Biden, in conjunction with the CDC and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services does require that passengers traveling on school buses wear a mask while onboard.

Students caught without a mask while riding the bus at Pawhuska Public Schools will receive one warning and if they continue failing to comply with the rule, the student could be excluded from riding the bus. This executive order includes any athletic event, field trip or other place that involves traveling in a school issued vehicle.