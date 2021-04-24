Posted: Apr 24, 2021 3:40 AMUpdated: Apr 24, 2021 3:40 AM

Garrett Giles

More lane closures are planned on Frank Phillips Boulevard just west of U.S. Highway 75 as contract crews begin installing new water lines across the roadway.

Bartlesville’s Director of Engineering Micah Siemers said the right turn lane on Frank Phillips Boulevard has been closed for several weeks to facilitate the Frank Phillips 20-inch Water Line Project with additional lane closures planned beginning Monday.

“There will be additional lane closures starting Monday (April 26) around 9:00 p.m. and those will change throughout the week,” he said. Siemers said crews will begin work on the westbound lanes Monday evening. Crews will work through the night to complete this section of the project, as “there is not much room to work with only two lanes in the westbound direction.”

Siemers said they will keep one lane open for westbound traffic while they work in the other lane. He said they are working at night to get across those lanes with reduced traffic. They will then start working on the eastbound lanes on Tuesday morning.

The eastbound work will take place during daylight hours because there are more lanes available to shift traffic, thus providing more room to work during the day. Siemers said traffic will be reduced to one lane eastbound with the open lane changing as the work progresses across the lanes on Tuesday. He said they anticipate this work to be completed by the end of day Thursday, if weather conditions and work conditions cooperate.