Posted: Apr 24, 2021 9:18 AMUpdated: Apr 24, 2021 9:23 AM

Tom Davis

ShamRock the Ville was delayed by more than a month, but well worth the wait! The in-person race and fun run stepped off Saturday, April 24th from the newly completed Tower Center at Unity Square in downtown Bartlesville, Dewey Ave. and Sixth St. (the virtual event will takes place April 24th - 30th).

Out of safety concerns, the award ceremony will be virtual. Times have been collected and the winners will be contacted for medal pick-up or shipping.

Director Misty Wishall said the festival is to support a great cause, Catholic Charities-Mary Martha Outreach, a non-profit organization that provides necessary items to those in need and works to break the cycle of generational poverty and reach out to the working poor in the Bartlesville area. There is more information about this wonderful local organization on their website. https://cceok.org/marymarthaoutreach

The 5K race features the fastest feet in Bartlesville and northeast Oklahoma, 700 registered runners and walkers hailing from the championship cross country teams, the purple and green gigantic group of fun from Run the Streets, other running groups, people dressed in St. Patrick’s Day themed costumes, and people out for many other reasons like fitness goals, friendship, and people who enjoy the scene including breakfast food and music.

The 5K course was certified by USATF, chip timed and wound through historic downtown Bartlesville with prizes to the top 3 racers (overall and by age/gender). The in-person race started at 9:00 AM with the 1-mile Fun Run at 9:05am.

ShamRock The Ville thanks the sponsors for supporting the Catholic Charities–Mary Martha Outreach which includes: Sutterfield Financial Group, Inc., Phillips66, Wal-Mart Supply Chain, ConocoPhillips, Arvest Bank, Diversified System Resources and Bartlesville Regional United Way.