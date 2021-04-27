Posted: Apr 27, 2021 11:18 AMUpdated: Apr 27, 2021 11:18 AM

Ty Loftis

Additional census data has been revealed and it shows that Oklahoma’s population is now just short of four million. This is an increase of 200,000 from the 2010 census. Oklahoma will continue to have five seats in the U.S. House of Representatives, a number it has held since 2010.

The Oklahoma Legislature has already drawn new state House and Senate districts, which may be voted on soon. A special session of the Legislature could be called to approve new boundaries for the five U.S. House Districts.

As things stand, Pawhuska and Fairfax could get split up into two districts. The House and Senate re-districting plans will now be brought up in committee through a re-districting bill that needs a majority vote to move to the floor.

If passed by the House and Senate, it will go to Governor Kevin Stitt’s desk for approval. These new maps will take effect in 2022.

(Photo courtesy of okhouse.gov.)