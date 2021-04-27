Posted: Apr 27, 2021 11:37 AMUpdated: Apr 27, 2021 12:15 PM

Garrett Giles

Oklahoma is officially a Second Amendment Sanctuary State after the governor signed Senate Bill 631 into law on Monday.

Authored by freshman Senator Warren Hamilton, a Republican of McCurtain, the measure preempts the entire field of legislation by any agency or political subdivision of the state to infringe upon the Second Amendment rights of Oklahoma citizens.

Washington County was declared by proclamation as a Second Amendment Sanctuary County by the Washington County Commissioners in early March 2020. Commissioner Mitch Antle on Monday said the passage of SB 631 partners with, and solidifies, Washington County's Second Amendment Sanctuary status. He said he believes the item was identified as an appetite of the people of the State of Oklahoma, so he's glad to see that the item has been handled accordingly.

The measure also states any federal, state, county or municipal act, law, executive order, administrative order, court order, rule, policy or regulation ordering the buy-back, confiscation or surrender of firearms, firearm accessories or ammunition from law-abiding citizens of this state will also be unlawful as an infringement on the right to keep and bear arms.

In a statement, Sen. Hamilton said:

“Monday was a great day in our state’s history, since we officially became a Second Amendment Sanctuary State. This is especially pertinent now given the attacks on our Second Amendment rights by the Biden administration. Because the governor signed Senate Bill 631 into law, the firearms, magazines, ammunition and other gun accessories you can legally own under Oklahoma and United States law will always be legal for you to own, at least here in Oklahoma. I’m incredibly grateful to my colleagues for their support as we moved this bill through the legislative process.”

The House principal author of the measure was Representative Sean Roberts, a Republican from Hominy.

“Continued federal overreach on the part of the current administration shows just how vital this piece of legislation is,” Roberts said. “Here in Oklahoma, we have made it clear that we will protect the constitutional right of our citizens to keep and bear arms against all challengers, and I’m proud to have helped carry this bill across the finish line.”

The bill was heavily supported in both the Senate and House, with 15 senators and 25 representatives signing on as co-authors of the measure, including:

The measure went into effect immediately upon the governor’s signature.