Posted: Apr 27, 2021 12:51 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2021 12:51 PM

Ty Loftis

Osage County Tourism Director Kelly Bland was brought on to serve in her role on a part-time basis in December, 2017. That became a full-time position for Bland in July, 2019. When she first began at the end of 2017, the balance in the Osage County Tourism account sat at just over $60,000. That number is now close to $300,000. Lodging tax receipts have increased drastically over that time as well and Bland goes on to say just how well the county is doing financially.

Bland says there are many reasons for the increased interest in Osage County. She says one of which is a more attractive website that is easy to navigate and a better social media presence.

Bland also said it has been important adding some slogans to market Osage County and she has been proud of the way everyone across the county has handled the pandemic.

Bland talked about several other ways in which she looks to engage with tourists, including sending out a newsletter, having a podcast and a spotify play list.