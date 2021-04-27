Posted: Apr 27, 2021 12:53 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2021 1:03 PM

Garrett Giles

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held for AirEvac Lifeteam on Tuesday morning in the parking lot of Diversified Systems Resources, and Washington County Emergency Management, in Bartlesville.

Chris Sieman, the Membership Manager for AirEvac out of Claremore and Ponca City, said there was a big turnout for the ceremony that was put on by the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce. Sieman said a ton of emergency responders from the surrounding area were in attendance to support what AirEvac as well. He said they always appreciate these partners whenever there is a need for critical care in our communities.

If a patient is either injured in a car accident, tractor accident, or is in need of another hospital-type transfer, Sieman said AirEvac Lifeteam provides air transport services to the people that need them. Sieman said they have 15 aircrafts in the State of Oklahoma and 340 aircrafts nationwide.

Sieman said they offer a pre-paid membership program that starts at $65 per year per household. In the event that someone in your household needs AirEvac services, Sieman said membership guarantees no out-of-pocket costs for that member.

AirEvac Lifeteam is partnered with the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce. Sieman said discounts are offered to Chamber members. He said the same discount applies if you work for a business that is a member of the Chamber.

Oklahoma Farm Bureau is also partnered with AirEvac Lifeteam. Sieman said Oklahoma Farm Bureau Agent LuJuana Duncan, which is located just to the east of Bartlesville Radio at 1200 SE Frank Phillips Boulevard, is included. He said Farm Bureau members get the same discounts as Chamber members.

AirEvac Lifeteam started in 1985 with one helicopter in West Plains, Missouri. Siemans said they're the largest membership network in the country, and they're there to service the farmer, the rancher and the people that live in smaller, rural communities.

If you have questions or want an AirEvac Lifeteam membership, you can call Sieman at 918.285.6247. You can also reach David Swanson, an Independent Representative with AirEvac, at 918.605.3288.

The ribbon cutting ceremony for AirEvac was delayed over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A video of an AirEvac helicopter leaving the ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday can be viewed below, courtesy of Washington County Emergency Management.