Posted: Apr 27, 2021 2:52 PMUpdated: Apr 27, 2021 2:52 PM

Ty Loftis

Due to rising construction costs, funds to build the Osage casinos in Pawhuska and Bartlesville are on the rise as well. A resolution had been approved to move forward with the construction project, but CEO of the Osage Casinos, Byron Bighorse says they have since received those construction increases, making them think about different ways on how to move forward. Bighorse recently met with the Gaming and Land Committee to talk about the rise in construction cost.

On Wednesday, April 14th, the Seventh Osage Nation Congress passed a resolution, which amends the original bill that had been signed by the Gaming Enterprise Board. This will now show the increased budget for the two casinos.