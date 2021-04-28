Posted: Apr 28, 2021 10:58 AMUpdated: Apr 28, 2021 10:58 AM

Garrett Giles

Lapine and Sondheim’s musical “Into the Woods” takes everyone's favorite storybook characters and brings them together for a timeless, yet relevant, piece – a rare modern classic. The story follows a Baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King's Festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the Baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a Witch's curse, the two set off on a journey to break the curse, encountering a variety of well-known fairy tale personalities along the way. Everyone's wish is granted, but the consequences of their actions return to haunt them later with disastrous results.

This talented cast includes seniors Sloan Hewitt as the Baker, Carlie Pool as the Baker’s wife, Sophie Walker as Cinderella, Kyler Ayres as Jack, Nathaniel Vilardo in dual roles as the Narrator and Mysterious Man, Maggie Parrett as the Stepmother and so many more.

Produced and conducted by BHS Choir Director Margie Green, this Tony award-winning musical has captivated audiences of all ages for decades. With stage direction by BHS Choir Directors Tamara Walker and Alex Rivera, stage management by BHS drama teacher Allis Roddy and Seth Weimer, FAC Manager and Technical Director, don’t miss this opportunity to learn about love, life, and how what we wish may not be what we need or even truly want.

Performances will be at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday April 29th through May 1st and 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 2nd at the BHS Fine Arts Center, 1700 SE Hillcrest Dr.

Tickets are $15 for adults/$10 for students and staff and Bartlesville Public Schools staff with an ID. Tickets can be purchased at the FAC box office Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Seating is general admission and will be limited to allow for social distancing, and masks will be required inside the facility.

Email GreenM@bps-ok.org for more information.