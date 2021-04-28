Posted: Apr 28, 2021 1:16 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2021 1:57 PM

Garrett Giles

Nelly Pendleton (pictured far right) of Bartlesville was named the Oklahoma Boys & Girls Club Traditional Youth of the Year winner on Wednesday afternoon.

As the Oklahoma Boys & Girls Club Traditional Youth of the Year winner, Pendleton won $5,000 in scholarships. Pendleton will now represent the Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville and the State of Oklahoma at the National Youth of the Year Competition.

Below is a video courtesy of the Boys & Girls Club of Bartlesville of Pendleton learning that she was the Oklahoma Boys & Girls Club Traditional Youth of the Year winner.