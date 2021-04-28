Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Apr 28, 2021

TCT Recognizes HOSA-Future Health Professional Winners

Garrett Giles

Tri County Tech recognized its Medicine and Biosciences 2021 HOSA-Future Health Professionals winners on Wednesday afternoon.

Bartlesville High School seniors Bianca Fletcher (pictured first) and Yhanna Osborn placed 1st in Medical Innovations.

 

Claire Walker, a sophomore at Bartlesville High School placed 1st in Pharmacology.

Lastly, Mattie Wright, a senior at Nowata High School, received a $500 Rebecca Needham Anderson Memorial Scholarship.


