Posted: Apr 28, 2021 3:02 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2021 3:02 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Public Schools will no longer require face coverings to be worn by staff and students while at school, on school transportation, or at school sponsored events beginning on Thursday, April 29th.

In a newsletter to parents, staff and students, Superintendent Vince Vincent said the decision was based on the latest information, which suggests new COVID-19 cases have declined significantly within our area over the last month and have remained very low for several weeks. Within the school itself, Vincent said they've had zero positive cases since April 4 and over 60-percent of their staff have been fully vaccinated. He said they'll still work diligently to sustain all other effective viral transmission mitigation strategies as they finish the school year.

Additionally, Vincent said DPS is thrilled to be hosting several traditional "end of year" activities in person, but they still ask families and friends to help them practice safety measures by remaining within family units and allowing distance between non-family units while attending any school events. He said they'll continue to report the number of positive cases and quarantines on campus on a weekly basis. You can access the latest COVID-19 Tracking report at deweyk12.org.