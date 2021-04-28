Posted: Apr 28, 2021 4:47 PMUpdated: Apr 28, 2021 4:47 PM

Ty Loftis

Currently, county employees across Osage County employees have the option of choosing three different insurance companies with the highest premium being just over $1,100.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden believes there is a better insurance that the county could offer its employees and he explains to the commissioners what he had in mind.

Assesor Ed Quinton Jr. said the last two people he has hired have came on board because of the benefits the county offers. He is concerned the county could lose valuable employees if those benefits were to go away.

Quinton went on to say that it is important to hold the insurance companies responsible for whatever happens.