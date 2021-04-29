Posted: Apr 29, 2021 10:34 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2021 10:34 AM

Ty Loftis

Barnsdall Public Schools will be holding a virtual Friday tomorrow, as students are receiving instructions today on how to go about completing their assignments for tomorrow.

Student attendance will be taken based upon the completion of assignments teachers hand out and instructors will be available during their virtual office hours. The completion of assignments on tomorrow’s virtual day will increase the school’s average attendance, thus resulting in more funding from the State Department of Education.

This had been a previously scheduled virtual Friday built into the school calendar.