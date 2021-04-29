Posted: Apr 29, 2021 11:21 AMUpdated: Apr 29, 2021 11:21 AM

Garrett Giles

Copan Public Schools announced on Thursday that it will be lifting its face mask mandate for all school sites, effective immediately. CPS will also be ending temperature checkpoints in the elementary school.

A decline in coronavirus numbers in Washington County was cited by Copan Schools as the reason for lifting these mitigation measure. CPS also stated that they had not had a positive cases of COVID-19 since December.

Social distancing will be practiced at Copan Schools when possible. CPS encourages proper hygiene practices at home. They also encourage the wearing of face coverings if there are any concerns that are health related.