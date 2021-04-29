Posted: Apr 29, 2021 12:47 PMUpdated: Apr 29, 2021 12:49 PM

Garrett Giles

For the month of May, the Washington County Health Department will utilize local facilities in Washington County to offer COVID-19 vaccines.

These sites will be posted onto the Washington CHD Facebook page. There is no appointment necessary for these sites, which is why they will not appear in the portal system. Kayla Guerra, the Health Educator for Nowata and Washington counties, said using these local facilities and offering a variety of times allows for the vaccine to be more accesible to individuals in our community.

Attached below is next week's schedule of when and where the Washington County Health Department will be administering certain vaccines.

If you have any questions, contact the WCHD at 918.335.3005.