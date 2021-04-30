Posted: Apr 30, 2021 9:48 AMUpdated: Apr 30, 2021 9:48 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the fairgrounds this Monday.

The commissioners will consider signing a resolution, which would open the courthouse and all other county-owned buildings as of Monday. There will also be discussion to consider signing a 911 contract with Dr. Sims to be the Medical Director for the Emergency Medical Dispatch Program.

There will be discussion for the commissioners to possibly sell scrap metal out of district two and the commissioners will also consider signing a license agreement for PSO to set up a temporary staging area. Osage County Emergency Management is requesting this.

Monday’s meeting is set to start at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.