Posted: Apr 30, 2021 9:55 AMUpdated: Apr 30, 2021 9:55 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Election Board announces that its office has moved to a new location. The Election Board will host an open house on Friday, May 7, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Washington County Election Board Secretary, Yvonne House, said everyone is welcome to attend.

The address of the new location is, 401 S. Johnstone Ave., Suite 4, Bartlesville, Ok. 74003. (Fourth Floor, City of Bartlesville City Hall). The Election Board can be reached by phone at 918.337.2850 or by email at washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov. The office hours are 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.