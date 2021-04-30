Posted: Apr 30, 2021 10:54 AMUpdated: Apr 30, 2021 10:54 AM

Garrett Giles

The Washington County Commissioners will head to the Washington County Correctional Facility for their annual inspection of the County Jail when they meet on Monday. This item was previously tabled in January due to COVID-19 concerns.

Following the jail tour, the Commissioners will move back to their Chambers at 400 S. Johnstone Avenue in downtown Bartlesville, Room 201. The Commissioners may amend an interlocal agreement with Washington County Public Facilities Authority. A license agreement for temporary staging area with Public Service Company of Oklahoma may be approved as well.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet at 9:00 a.m.