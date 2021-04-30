Posted: Apr 30, 2021 12:48 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2021 12:56 PM

Garrett Giles

Bartlesville FFA had a great first State FFA Convention this past week as they walked away with some state titles.

Haley King, Mia Merciez, and Adysen Grindle made up the State Champion Agricultural Communications CDE Team. King was also the State Champion Agricultural Communications CDE Individual.

Matt Fries was an OLC Scholarship recipient for Bartlesville FFA. Hunger Challenge Recognition and Oklahoma FFA Foundation Chapter Trust Recognition also went to Bartlesville FFA. Lastly, Bartlesville FFA's instructor Marty Jones was the Honorary State FFA Degree recipient.

Bartlesville FFA's 10 students strengthened their leadership skills as they attended general sessions with inspiring keynote speakers, participated in workshops, networked with colleges and business in the expo, and met new friends from across Oklahoma.

Photo courtesy: Bartlesville FFA