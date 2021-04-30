Posted: Apr 30, 2021 1:50 PMUpdated: Apr 30, 2021 1:50 PM

Garrett Giles

Copan Public Schools announced on Thursday that Copan High School is a 2020-2021 National Beta School of Merit.

CHS earned this recognition by offering National Beta to all eligible grades on campus. The National Beta School of Merit award is given to honor a club's dedication and commitment to academic excellence. To achieve this prestigious honor, a school must include members from all eligible grade levels in their Beta club. This year only, 29-percent of Beta Clubs across the country received this award.

In a congratulatory letter to the school, CEO Bobby Hart said:

"Thank you for your continued support of National Beta and commitment to developing future leaders!"