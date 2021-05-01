Posted: May 01, 2021 3:35 PMUpdated: May 01, 2021 4:30 PM

Garrett Giles

Seniors from the Caney Valley High School Class of 2021 appeared on Real Country KRIG 104.9 on Saturday afternoon to share memories and play their favorite music for Class Days.

Caleb Saddoris, Shayne Cox, Alexis Swindell, and Hannah Schmaltz represented Caney Valley High School in Ramona for Class Days. Class Days was made possible thanks to Totah Communications, LPL Painting & Co., Patriot Chevrolet, Senator Julie Daniels, Representative Wendi Stearman, Oklahoma Wesleyan University, Totel CSI, Pizza Hut of Bartlesville, and Bartnet IP.

To listen to all four hours of Caney Valley Class Days, click here.