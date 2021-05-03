Posted: May 03, 2021 1:56 PMUpdated: May 03, 2021 1:56 PM

Garrett Giles

A license agreement for temporary staging area with Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) was approved by the Washington County Board of Commissioners on Monday morning.

Michael Gordan with PSO said this was a renewal of a previous agreement between the two parties. He said the plan has included the Washington County Fairgrounds in the past.

Commissioner Mitch Antle said this is for emergency protection measures that PSO may see in counties across the State of Oklahoma. Antle said the agreement allows PSO to stage equipment in emergency situations.

If PSO ever were to stage its equipment at the Washington County Fairgrounds, Commissioner Antle said the emergency would more than likely be in close proximity to Washington County, but not necesarily in the County.

The Washington County Commissioners unanimously approved the agreement.