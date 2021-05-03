Posted: May 03, 2021 2:12 PMUpdated: May 03, 2021 3:30 PM

Garrett Giles

A mini van rolled over in a two vehicle accident that occurred in the 2300 Block of SE Washington Boulevard in Bartlesville just after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The accident occurred in front of Braum's near Mr. Klean Car Wash. Bartlesville Police Captain Jay Hastings said a car was turning out of a private drive to go south on Washington Blvd and pulled in front of the northbound mini van. He said minor injuries were sustained but no one was transported to the hospital.

Two people were in the car while one person was driving the mini van. Capt. Hastings said the driver of the car was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way.