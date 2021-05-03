Posted: May 03, 2021 2:17 PMUpdated: May 03, 2021 2:17 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council will convene for a regularly scheduled meeting at the community center in later tonight and Rodger Milleson will be sworn in as the Ward Four Council Member Elect. Mark Buchanan will serve another term.

Council members will consider signing and approving a Memorandum of Agreement between Osage County, the Osage Nation and the City of Pawhuska.

The Council will consider allowing Apple Studios LLC to use the parking lot behind the drive-thru where customers can make payments to the City. This space would be used for the upcoming film, “Gray Horse.”

Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash will give a report and there will be consideration about going out for bids on sub-station improvements. The Pawhuska Public Works Authority will consider allowing Kinard Painting to repair the Pawhuska Ground Storage Tank. The base price for repairs is $675,000.

The meeting is set to begin at 5:30 p.m.