Posted: May 03, 2021 2:49 PMUpdated: May 03, 2021 2:49 PM

Max Gross

Nowata County Sheriff Jason McClain addressed the board of county commissioners on at Monday morning’s meeting. Sheriff McClain requested that the commissioners allocate County Use Tax money to the sheriff’s office so they can pay their employee’s a more competitive wage.

McClain said qualified candidates are around but it is hard to keep them working for Nowata County. NCSO employees will start earning $7.51 per hour with an eventual raise to $8 per hour. McClain says dispatchers have left after completing their training because neighboring counties offer better salaries.

The commissioners approved the hiring of three jailers and dispatchers for the sheriff’s office. McClain says that gets the office up to the minimum number of required employees.

District three commissioner Troy Friddle voiced his support for paying NCSO employees a better wage as well. No resolution regarding the County Use Tax Fund was put before the commissioners on Monday.