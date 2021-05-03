Posted: May 03, 2021 3:04 PMUpdated: May 03, 2021 3:04 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was arrested for the second time within recent weeks for making fraudulent online sales. Donald Cole was charged with three felony counts of computer fraud during an arraignment at the Washington County Courthouse on Monday.

According to an affidavit, Cole was involved in three separate fraudulent transactions. In each case, Cole listed an off-road vehicle for sale on Facebook Marketplace. The defendant then extracted an online payment from a potential buyer and never delivered the item. Cole was able to obtain a total $750 from the three victims.

Cole was also arrested in early April on two counts of the same charge. Cole was able to acquire $2,600 on fraudulent sales. Bond for Cole was set at $30,000 with a condition that he not use Facebook Marketplace if he is released.