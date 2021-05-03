Posted: May 03, 2021 7:21 PMUpdated: May 03, 2021 7:21 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education elected to keep Amy LaSpisa as Board President for Dewey Public Schools in their meeting on Monday evening. David Chancellor was selected to serve as Board Vice-President and Amanda Guilfoyle was picked to serve as School Board Clerk.

The Dewey Public School Board of Education would revise policy DEB as well, which pertains to the support personnel holidays. Superintendent Vince Vincent said the policy revision revolved around all the snow days they had in February. Vincent said the policy previously listed full-time support personnel except for bus drivers. He said they changed the language to reflect that all full-time support personnel would be given the holidays, including bus drivers. The policy change recognizes that although Easter falls on a Sunday, the holiday would be recognized on the Friday prior instead of rolling over into Monday. Vincent said the policy also reflects that 12-month hourly employees are granted two floating holidays. He said there is nothing new in practice with the policy changes, but the practice required an update to the policy's language.

Dewey Public Schools' academic calendar for school year 2021-2022 would later be amended by the board. Vincent said the change revolved around Good Friday. He said the next year's academic calendar was going to utilize Good Friday as a snow day, which is something the board didn't want to have in place. The snow day status for Good Friday in 2022 was removed by the board.

From there, the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education would approve the 2021-2021 Application for Temporary Appropriations. Vincent said this is an annual, but necessary, approval in order for temporary appropriations to start the next school year.

Then, the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education would renew a contract with Clearwater Enterprises for natural gas services for school year 2021-2022. Vincent said rates will be a little higher based on their usage in the past year, which was higher. He said Clearwater Enterprises takes the average of the year to apply to their formula.

DPS is on a flexible rate for their gas bill. Vincent said DPS went from a $2,000 a month bill to $6,000 a month bill for the month of February alone because of the significant snow storm northeast Oklahoma received. He said Dewey's situation was mild compared to other school districts in the area.

Lastly, the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education declared band uniforms and other marching band equipment as surplus. Vincent said Dewey's marching band will be wearing new uniforms next year. He said surplussing the old band materials will open the door for other schools that may need these items next school year.