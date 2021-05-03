Posted: May 03, 2021 7:46 PMUpdated: May 03, 2021 7:46 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council introduced new member Billie Roane at Monday night’s meeting. Roane was given the oath of office by city attorney Jess Kane at the start of the meeting. Roane takes the Ward 4 seat that was vacated by Alan Gentges.

The council heard from John Wolford from the Public Finance Law Group about the recent general obligation bond sale. Wolford advised the council that they received one bid from the Bank of Oklahoma for the 2021A Series Combined Purpose General Obligation Bond. Wolford talks about what this bond series will do.

The bid for the $1.15 million bond came on a six-year term with a 1.1% interest rate—the lowest rate the city has received in 15 years. The council then approved an ordinance for the issuance of the bond and declared an emergency to expedite the process.

The BCC also briefly discussed COVID-19 numbers. The City’s COVID-19 ordinance expired at midnight on May 3. No further action was taken.