Posted: May 04, 2021 10:35 AMUpdated: May 04, 2021 11:48 AM

Garrett Giles

Visit Bartlesville invites you to their new location at the Bartlesville Community Center as they will host an open house on Friday, May 7th, at 2:00 p.m.

Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell will be the guest speaker. The BCC is located on Highway 60 at 300 SE Adams Boulevard. Visit Bartlesville is located in the Community Center to make it easier for visitors to find and explore the area.

You can drop by the neighboring Tower Center at Unity Square and Price Tower while you're at the BCC for Visit Bartlesville's open house.