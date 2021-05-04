Posted: May 04, 2021 10:47 AMUpdated: May 04, 2021 10:51 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council recognized Librarian Sandy Hadley for her years or service and retirement on Monday night.

Dewey City Manager Kevin Trease said Hadley had been the librarian at Tyler Memorial Library at 821 N. Shawnee Avenue for 22 years. A plaque was given to Hadley for her service in Dewey.

Hadley's granddaughter, Jordan Mayer, is taking her place. Mayer started on Thursday, April 1st. Trease said Mayer got married last weekend and is off this week for her honeymoon.