Posted: May 04, 2021 1:36 PMUpdated: May 04, 2021 1:36 PM

Ty Loftis

Street work is set to begin in the City of Pawhuska and the Osage Nation, along with Osage County road crews, are going to assist the City in working to fix that, as a memorandum of agreement was recently signed between the three parties. City Manager Tonya Bright goes through what roads are getting worked on.

The Osage Nation is paying for the materials and the county is helping with the workload. A start date has yet to be determined, but it should be started in the near future.