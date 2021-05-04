Posted: May 04, 2021 2:37 PMUpdated: May 04, 2021 2:38 PM

Max Gross

The City of Bartlesville authorized a purchase of a 35-acre plot of land at Monday’s city council meeting. The city is purchasing the Redbird Ranch property near Shawnee Avenue and Hillcrest Drive in Bartlesville. City engineer Micah Siemers talks about the land.

The city has a goal of zero net fill in all of its projects. Siemers says that nearly all of this project sits in the floodplain. This land could also be used for fill in a future project at Bartlesville Public Schools.

The 35-acre site was purchased for $70,000. The City of Bartlesville also donated $15,000 Redbird Ranch for a total of $85,000.