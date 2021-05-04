Posted: May 04, 2021 3:27 PMUpdated: May 04, 2021 3:27 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday evening's city council meeting in Pawhuska, Public Works Director Mark Chamberlain said that there is beginning to be a nationwide shortage of materials that enable his crews to complete their work. Chamberlain says from what he is hearing, the shortage could last between six to 18 months and they may have to spend a lot of money to get the needed supplies.

Chamberlain went on to explain what is causing this shortage across the nation.

Sanitation crews continue to inspect about 4,000 feet of sewer line each month. Chemical treatment of the sewer main coming from the Mercantile running behind sixth street continues to be effective and is having fewer stoppages than normal.