Posted: May 05, 2021 10:08 AMUpdated: May 05, 2021 10:08 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska City Council will be updating its lake ordinances at a special meeting on Tuesday evening. If you have any questions or concerns regarding the updates, a document is available on the City of Pawhuska Facebook Page.

You may also contact City Hall at 918-287-3040 or email tbright@pawhuska.org. The meeting is set to start at 5:30 p.m. at the Pawhuska Community Center.