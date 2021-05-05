Posted: May 05, 2021 10:19 AMUpdated: May 05, 2021 11:17 AM

Graduation festivities for Dewey High School's Class of 2021 will be more normal than the previous year's graduation.

DHS Principal Brent Dugger provided a layout for the graduation ceremony to the Dewey Public Schools Board of Education this week. Dugger said they're going to hold a traditional graduation ceremony with COVID-19 precautions in mind by expanding the everything out.

Dewey High School graduates will sit at midfield on the football field and will be spaced three-feet apart. There will be an elevated stage to the north of the students.

Dugger said there will be open lawn seating behind the students on the football field for family groups to sit together. He said regular stadium seating will be open as well.

Dewey High School's graduation will be held on Friday, May 14th, at 8:00 p.m.

More important dates for DHS seniors can be found below.