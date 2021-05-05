Posted: May 05, 2021 10:24 AMUpdated: May 05, 2021 10:25 AM

Tom Davis

OKM Festival 2021 is set for its 37th season June 10 - 17.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Wednesday, Ion Zanca with The Dallas String Quartet said he and the band are very happy to perform in front of a live audience with their “Where Bach Meets Bon Jovi” show on the Saturday, June 12, 7pm at the beautiful Bartlesville Community Center.

Tickets for the show starts at only $35 - there are student and senior discounts for each of the performances

Zanca describes DSQ as a fusion of classical and contemporary music on both traditional and electric strings. DSQ performs intimately as a quartet or with a full accompaniment of drums, guitar, and piano.

WATCH THE DSQ MUSIC VIDEO

The OKM Festival 2021 concerts will be held in both Bartlesville and Tulsa this year. Click here for the full lineup.

OKM Festival 2021 will feature concerts in Bartlesville and Tulsa this year. Over 25 events are scheduled during the festival this year with 8 Main Stage Performances, 8 Showcase Performances and 11 Children’s Events. Tickets are now on sale! Call the OKM office at 918-336-9900 or go online to okmmusic.org to make your purchase.

OKM Music is urging you to make sure to get your tickets early as several of the performances have limited seating due to COVID.